Court To Hold Off On Travel Ban Decision

(AP) – A federal appeals court says it will hold off on deciding whether to have a larger panel of judges reconsider a ruling that kept President Donald Trump’s travel ban on hold.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the announcement Thursday after Trump said he plans to issue a new travel ban next week.

The administration had asked the 9th Circuit to put the case on hold until the new order is issued. It then wants the court to toss out last week’s decision by a three-judge 9th Circuit panel that kept the ban on hold.

The current ban calls for keeping people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran and Yemen, from entering the U.S.

