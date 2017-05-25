Court: Trump Travel Ban Rooted In Intolerance

(AP) – A federal appeals court ruling says President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban vaguely invoked national security interests but is rooted in religious intolerance.

The chief judge of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Roger L. Gregory, wrote in a ruling against the ban that it “speaks with vague words of national security.” However, Gregory wrote, the ban “in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination.”

The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Omar Jadwat is the director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project and argued the case before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He hailed the 4th Circuit ruling and says the ban is unconstitutional.