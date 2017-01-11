Home NATIONAL Court Upholds Approvals Of 3 Projects To Export Natural Gas
Court Upholds Approvals Of 3 Projects To Export Natural Gas
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Court Upholds Approvals Of 3 Projects To Export Natural Gas

0
0
Cheniere-to-Sell-USD-2-Billion-of-Equity-for-Sabine-Pass-Project
now viewing

Court Upholds Approvals Of 3 Projects To Export Natural Gas

interest-rates-generic-file-mgfx
now playing

Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged But Hints At Future Hikes

US Navy Preventing Collisions
now playing

Navy Recommends Sweeping Changes In Wake Of Ship Collisions

TAX REFORM TAXES
now playing

Lawmakers Mixed On Sales Tax Deduction

5692bed8-3e60-417a-888d-e3853ec8dece-large16x9_MGNShooting
now playing

Texas Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire

Starbucks-Holiday Cup
now playing

Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Holiday Cup

Postal Service Finances
now playing

Postal Service Eyes Next-Day Sunday Delivery For Holidays

WireAP_1877280cc0b842aa9746f5bef81312d8_12x5_992
now playing

AP NewsBreak: Gov't Won't Pursue Talking Car Mandate

22885910_745434355648567_4475747250258164239_n
now playing

Judge Rules Against Lugo, Lugo Suspends Mayoral Campaign

School bus on blacktop with clean sunny background
now playing

$100 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Harlingen CISD and Edinburg

59f944730bcf4.image
now playing

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

(AP) – A federal appeals court has upheld Energy Department decisions approving three projects to export liquefied natural gas.

It’s a boost for the Trump administration’s strategy to promote gas exports.

The Sierra Club wanted to overturn approvals of export terminals in Maryland, Louisiana and Texas. The group said the projects would increase air and water pollution and contribute to global warming.

But the District of Columbia-based appeals court has rejected that challenge. A three-judge panel says the Energy Department fulfilled its legal obligations.

Dominion Energy’s export terminal in Cove Point, Maryland, is scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana opened last year. And Cheniere’s project in Corpus Christi, Texas, is due to open next year.

No related posts.

Related Posts
interest-rates-generic-file-mgfx

Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged But Hints At Future Hikes

Fred Cruz 0
US Navy Preventing Collisions

Navy Recommends Sweeping Changes In Wake Of Ship Collisions

Fred Cruz 0
TAX REFORM TAXES

Lawmakers Mixed On Sales Tax Deduction

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video