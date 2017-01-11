Court Upholds Approvals Of 3 Projects To Export Natural Gas

(AP) – A federal appeals court has upheld Energy Department decisions approving three projects to export liquefied natural gas.

It’s a boost for the Trump administration’s strategy to promote gas exports.

The Sierra Club wanted to overturn approvals of export terminals in Maryland, Louisiana and Texas. The group said the projects would increase air and water pollution and contribute to global warming.

But the District of Columbia-based appeals court has rejected that challenge. A three-judge panel says the Energy Department fulfilled its legal obligations.

Dominion Energy’s export terminal in Cove Point, Maryland, is scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana opened last year. And Cheniere’s project in Corpus Christi, Texas, is due to open next year.