Home TEXAS Court Upholds Texas Violated Rules For Voting Interpreters
Court Upholds Texas Violated Rules For Voting Interpreters
TEXAS
0

Court Upholds Texas Violated Rules For Voting Interpreters

0
0
VOTE VOTING POLL
now viewing

Court Upholds Texas Violated Rules For Voting Interpreters

JOBS REPORT
now playing

July Jobless Rate Declines In The RGV

6 FLAGS OVER TEXAS
now playing

Confederate Flag No Longer Waves At Six Flags Over Texas

POTW Camila
now playing

Camila #POTW Aug 17

POTW Nena
now playing

Nena #POTW Aug 9

POTW Clayton
now playing

Clayton #POTW Aug 2

floodway willacy county raymondville drainage
now playing

Raymondville Drain Project Gets Big Funding Boost

Steve Bannon
now playing

Bannon Departure Latest Move In White House Shakeups

GAVEL
now playing

Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking Gets Bond

23 IMMIGRANTS IN TRAILER IN EL PASO
now playing

23 Immigrants Found Hidden In Semitrailer

CHILD ABUSE
now playing

Cops: Mom Burned Son, Put Him On Leash, Locked Him In Cage

(AP) – A court has upheld that Texas violated the federal Voting Rights Act following a challenge by a woman who spoke limited English and couldn’t use her son to help cast a ballot.

The ruling this week by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals honed in on a little-known portion of the Voting Rights Act that allows assistance to people who have disabilities or difficulty reading or writing.

A separate Texas law says interpreters must be registered to vote in the county where they’re helping. That stopped an India-born woman from having her son interpret her ballot in Williamson County in 2014.

U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick Higginbotham wrote that Texas the law limited “the right to the act of casting a ballot.”  The case now returns to a lower court.

Related posts:

  1. Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate
  2. Ex-Deputy Gets 15 Months For Game Rooms Extortion
  3. Texas Unemployment Rate Improves To 4.3 Percent, Same As US
  4. Driver Of Texas Trailer Indicted For 10 Passengers’ Deaths
Related Posts
6 FLAGS OVER TEXAS

Confederate Flag No Longer Waves At Six Flags Over Texas

jsalinas 0
23 IMMIGRANTS IN TRAILER IN EL PASO

23 Immigrants Found Hidden In Semitrailer

jsalinas 0
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1

More Than 250 Arrested In Month-Long Sex Sting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video