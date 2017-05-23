Courts Could Put Texas GOP’s Aggressive Agenda To The Test

(AP) – Texas Republicans have been pushing an aggressive agenda despite the promise of court challenges, with time running out to get bills to GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

That includes bills that would let police ask drivers whether they’re in the U.S. legally, restrict what school bathrooms transgender students can use and let adoption agencies reject gay couples over religious objections.

On Monday, El Paso County asked a court to block a “sanctuary cities” crackdown already signed by the governor. Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, says lawmakers are OK with leaving some laws up to the courts because none of them will lose their primaries if laws are blocked that way. He says they could lose, though, if they oppose the bills.