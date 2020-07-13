COVID-19 Case Counts, Death Toll Reach New Highs In The Valley

Even as hospitals across the Valley continued to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients this past weekend, the number of new coronavirus cases continued to number in the hundreds and fatalities in the dozens.

In their Friday and Saturday report, Cameron County health officials said more than 600 people had become infected with the virus, and they confirmed 8 residents had died of COVID-19 complications. That brings the death toll to 79.

The numbers were worse in Hidalgo County. In their Friday and Sunday report, health officials totaled more than 700 residents who had contracted the coronavirus, and 27 people had lost their lives from COVID-19.

The death toll has now hit 150 in Hidalgo County. And across the 4-county Rio Grande Valley, 241 people have died after contracting the coronavirus.