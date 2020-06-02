COVID-19 Cases Rise By 49 In Hidalgo And Cameron Counties

Hidalgo County Health Officials report Tuesday night an additional 26 more cases of COVID-19. This raises the total of active cases to 229 and the number of total cases to 750. There are almost 4000 more tests awaiting results. Twenty-seven people remain hospitalized with three in intensive care units. There were 16 released from isolation on Tuesday, for a total of 371.

Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday night. Sixteen cases were linked to previous cases, six of the cases were community spread, and two cases were linked to travel. Fifteen people were released Tuesday.