COVID-19 Cases Rise By 49 In Hidalgo And Cameron Counties

Hidalgo County Health Officials report Tuesday night an additional 26 more cases of COVID-19.  This raises the total of active cases to 229 and the number of total cases to 750.  There are almost 4000 more tests awaiting results.  Twenty-seven people remain hospitalized with three in intensive care units.  There were 16 released from isolation on Tuesday, for a total of 371.

Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday night.  Sixteen cases were linked to previous cases, six of the cases were community spread, and two cases were linked to travel.  Fifteen people were released Tuesday.

