CORONAVIRUSCOVID LOCALLOCAL

COVID-19 Cases Rise In Hidalgo, Cameron Counties

By 20 views
0

Cameron County Health Officials late Thursday reported the confirmation of seven new cases of COVID-19.  Four were linked to previous cases, two were community spread, and one was travel related.  Twenty people were cleared for release, raising that total to 438.  There are a total of 671 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Hidalgo County Health Officials have reported five new cases of COVID-19.  The total number of cases is 472, with 187 active cases.  Eleven people were released from isolation for a total of 275.  There are twelve in area hospitals with 3 in intensive care units.

Police: Metro Phoenix Retail Complex Shooter Felt ‘bullied’

Previous article

You may also like

More in CORONAVIRUS