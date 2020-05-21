COVID-19 Cases Rise In Hidalgo, Cameron Counties

Cameron County Health Officials late Thursday reported the confirmation of seven new cases of COVID-19. Four were linked to previous cases, two were community spread, and one was travel related. Twenty people were cleared for release, raising that total to 438. There are a total of 671 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Hidalgo County Health Officials have reported five new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 472, with 187 active cases. Eleven people were released from isolation for a total of 275. There are twelve in area hospitals with 3 in intensive care units.