COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives In The Valley

Coronavirus deaths have grown by two in the Rio Grande Valley. Hidalgo County health officials say a Palmview woman in her 70’s and an Edinburg man in his 50’s, both who’d been hospitalized for COVID-19, did not recover. Their deaths Wednesday raise the county’s coronavirus death toll to 10. A total of 36 people across the 4-county Rio Grande Valley have died after contracting the virus.

In Cameron County, there was another big jump in the number of coronavirus cases. 25 residents learned Wednesday they had contracted COVID-19 – one of the largest single-day numbers reported since the virus was first confirmed in the county in mid-March. Among the new cases are 5 residents of the Spanish Meadows nursing home in Brownsville – the third nursing home in Cameron County where the coronavirus has spread. County Judge Eddie Trevino is calling the increasing number of cases this week “concerning” but he says it’s too early to know if they’re a result of the lifting of crowd and travel restrictions ordered by Governor Abbott May 1st.