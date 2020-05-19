COVID-19 Claims The Lives Of Two Cameron County Residents

Two Valley residents died Monday from complications after contracting the coronavirus. Cameron County health officials say an 84-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man did not recover from the disease caused by the virus and both died at hospitals in the Lower Valley. That raises the COVID-19-related death toll in Cameron County to 29. All but five of the patients have been residents of three nursing homes in Harlingen and Brownsville. County health officials also confirmed Monday that 16 more residents were found to be infected with COVID-19, including 8-year-old and 10-year-old boys from Brownsville. There are currently 235 active coronavirus cases in Cameron County.

In Hidalgo County, 8 more residents learned Monday they tested positive for the coronavirus. 184 cases remain active in Hidalgo County.

Five more cases were confirmed in Starr County Monday, among them four children ranging in age from 18 years to 20 months