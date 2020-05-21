COVID-19 Concerns Lead To Michael Cohen’s Release From Prison

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer was released federal prison Thursday and is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Cohen has been serving a federal prison sentence at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer was released federal prison Thursday and is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Cohen has been serving a federal prison sentence at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is now out of prison. Concerns over the coronavirus led to Cohen walking out of a New York prison Thursday.

Cohen will be on home confinement until at least November of next year. He’s serving a three-year-sentence for lying to Congress and making hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.