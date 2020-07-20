COVID-19 Continues To Claim Dozens Of Local Lives

51 people in the Valley lost their lives from complications of COVID-19 this past weekend. 44 of the patients were from Hidalgo County which is now experiencing a death rate higher than that of Dallas and other higher-populated counties. 17 deaths reported on Sunday push the Hidalgo County toll up to 284. County health officials also reported 1,320 people learned they had tested positive for the coronavirus. 1,072 of those cases were from tests conducted during the recent federal testing operation in Edinburg and other mobile testing sites operated by the state. In Cameron County, 7 residents succumbed to the effects of COVID-19 this weekend, raising the death toll to 96. Valleywide, the COVID-19 death toll jumped to 392.