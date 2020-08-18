COVID-19 Death Toll Continues To Rise Across The Valley

The COVID-19 death toll in the Rio Grande Valley climbed by 29 Monday. Cameron County public health officials confirmed 10 residents succumbed to the effects of the respiratory disease. Hidalgo County health officials reported the deaths of 19 residents. The death toll in Cameron County now stands at 440. The death toll in Hidalgo County has grown to 974. And across the 4-county Valley, 1,439 people have died in five months, dating back to mid-March when the first case of the coronavirus in the region was confirmed.

There were 165 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County and 285 new cases in Hidalgo County