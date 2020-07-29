COVID-19 Death Toll In The Valley Nearing 750

New coronavirus cases and the number of deaths from COVID-19 continued to surge during Hurricane Hanna and its aftermath. 64 more Hidalgo County patients lost their lives to the disease. That’s a 2-day total from Sunday and Monday – numbers that were delayed in being reported because of the storm. The deaths push the overall toll in Hidalgo County to 531. One month ago, 32 residents had died from COVID-19. Cameron County health officials say nine residents died Tuesday after becoming infected with the coronavirus, hiking the death toll to 192. Valleywide, we have lost 743 lives to COVID-19.