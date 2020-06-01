COVID-19 Deaths, Cases, Rise Over The Weekend

The COVID-19 death toll rose by one in the Rio Grande Valley this past weekend. Cameron County public health officials say a 70-year-old Los Fresnos man did not recover after contracting the coronavirus. 36 residents of Cameron County have died as a result of the coronavirus. Also, 21 more resident learned they became infected with the virus during the weekend, raising the total in Cameron County to 754. The number of residents still carrying the virus numbers 202.

Hidalgo County health officials reported that 27 more individuals learned they tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. that makes 575 people overall who’ve contracted the coronavirus. Officials say 219 cases are currently active. Officials also note that 4 more patients have had to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last couple of days. Health officials in both Hidalgo and Cameron counties are watching closely the number of hospitalizations, which have been increasing since the state rescinded stay-at-home and no-travel restrictions almost a month ago.