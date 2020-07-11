Uncategorized

COVID-19 Heroes Must Jump Through Hoops For Workers’ Comp

FILE - In this April 28, 2020, file photo Medical personnel attend a daily 7 p.m. applause in their honor, during the coronavirus pandemic outside NYU Langone Medical Center in the Manhattan borough of New York. Essential workers are lauded for their service and hailed as everyday heroes. But in most states nurses, first responders and frontline workers who get COVID-19 on the job have no guarantee they'll qualify for workers' comp to cover lost wages and medical care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — Essential workers are lauded for their service and hailed as everyday heroes. But in most states nurses, first responders and frontline workers who get COVID-19 on the job have no guarantee they’ll qualify for workers’ comp to cover lost wages and medical care. Fewer than one-third of the states have enacted policies that shift the burden of proof for job-related COVID-19 so essential workers don’t have to establish they got sick from working. Debate over workers’ comp in the states is part of a much larger national discussion about liability for virus exposure, with Republicans in Congress seeking a broad shield for businesses.

