COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Cases Going Up In Houston Area

(AP) – Officials say the Houston area has begun to see a seeing a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus. The Houston Chronicle reports the upturn began two weeks ago and accelerated this week. Health officials believe people might have let their guard down and come in closer contact with others following the reopening of businesses by the state and last month’s Memorial Day holiday.

Meanwhile, Galveston’s mayor says he’s stepping down July 15 due to concerns over his health during the pandemic. State health officials Saturday reported 1,940 new cases and 31 new fatalities, bringing total infections to 73,553 and deaths to 1,819.

