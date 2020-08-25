COVID-19 Operations In McAllen Convention Center Being Reduced

Operations are being greatly scaled back at the state-run COVID-19 hospital inside the McAllen Convention Center.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is removing half of the beds at the alternate medical facility due to a lack of patients. At its peak, the facility held only 8 patients that had been transferred from hospitals in Hidalgo County, and as of Tuesday, no patients were being cared for.

Both Hidalgo County and the city of McAllen say they are on board with the reduction in operations.