COVID-19 Takes Life Of Sergio Munoz Senior

Hidalgo County Democrats are mourning the death of former Mission-area representative Sergio Munoz Senior, who lost a battle with COVID-19.

Munoz died Thursday about four weeks after he was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Munoz was a key player in western Hidalgo County politics before he was elected to the Texas House in 1992, and continued to be after he left in 1997.

Munoz is the father of current District 36 Representative Sergio Munoz Junior, and was the vice chairman of the Hidalgo County Democratic Party at the time of his death. Munoz was 68.