Tesla CEO Elon Musk is promising to move his company’s headquarters to either Texas or Nevada. He made the claim on Twitter Saturday and it was followed by a lawsuit against Alameda County, California.

Musk tried to get some factory workers to return to their jobs late last week, but the Alameda County Health Department warned against that. The San Francisco Bay Area has been under strict stay-at-home orders in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.