Cowboys Fan Charged In Fight About Eagles Sues Over Bail
Cowboys Fan Charged In Fight About Eagles Sues Over Bail

(AP) – A Dallas Cowboys fan accused of assault in a bar fight after an argument about the Philadelphia Eagles has gone to court targeting New Jersey’s new bail system.

The lawsuit filed by Brittan Holland argues that it’s unfair that the Sicklerville man has been given home detention and required to wear an electronic monitor, rather than straight cash bail. The suit was filed in federal court against the state attorney general and Camden County’s prosecutor on Wednesday.

A bail bonds company is also part of the lawsuit, which is seeking class action status.

Holland and his father were charged in April after an argument about the Eagles led to a fight that left two men injured.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino defended the state’s bail reform effort launched in January.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor says the office had no comment.

