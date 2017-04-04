Cowboys’ Romo Retiring, Replacing Simms At CBS

(AP) – A person with knowledge of the decision says Tony Romo is replacing analyst Phil Simms on the top NFL broadcasting team for CBS after choosing retirement over playing for a team other than the Dallas Cowboys.

Romo, who will be paired with Jim Nantz, considered multiple network offers along with whether he wanted to pursue a Super Bowl elsewhere after losing the starting job in Dallas last season, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Romo hasn’t discussed his plans publicly.

A CBS spokeswoman did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The departure of the all-time passing leader from the storied franchise has been expected since November, when Romo conceded the job to rookie Dak Prescott after missing 10 weeks with a back injury. The Cowboys were in the middle of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak when Romo returned from the injury.