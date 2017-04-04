Home NATIONAL Cowboys’ Romo Retiring, Replacing Simms At CBS
Cowboys’ Romo Retiring, Replacing Simms At CBS
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Cowboys’ Romo Retiring, Replacing Simms At CBS

0
0
TONY ROMO
now viewing

Cowboys’ Romo Retiring, Replacing Simms At CBS

POLICE
now playing

Report: Slain Texas Lawman Felt Threat From Target Of Probe

GAY+MARRIAGE+RINGS
now playing

Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

SPACE X RE USED ROCKET
now playing

Reused Rocket Back In Port After Satellite Launch By SpaceX

police-lightbar
now playing

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Death Of Brownsville Special Needs Teen

HEALTHCARE BILL HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Ryan Confirms Talks Underway On Health Care Bill

veterans-administration-logo
now playing

Dismissing Auditors, VA Says Suicide Hotline Problems Fixed

Syria
now playing

US Official: Attack A 'war crime' If Proven True

NEIL GORSUCH
now playing

Senate Debate On Gorsuch Is Under Way

EIFEEL TOWER
now playing

Eiffel Tower To Go Dark To Honor Russia Victims

investigation
now playing

Authorities Taking Over Probe Of Hazing Scandal

(AP) – A person with knowledge of the decision says Tony Romo is replacing analyst Phil Simms on the top NFL broadcasting team for CBS after choosing retirement over playing for a team other than the Dallas Cowboys.

Romo, who will be paired with Jim Nantz, considered multiple network offers along with whether he wanted to pursue a Super Bowl elsewhere after losing the starting job in Dallas last season, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Romo hasn’t discussed his plans publicly.

A CBS spokeswoman did not immediately return messages seeking comment.  The departure of the all-time passing leader from the storied franchise has been expected since November, when Romo conceded the job to rookie Dak Prescott after missing 10 weeks with a back injury.  The Cowboys were in the middle of a franchise-record 11-game winning streak when Romo returned from the injury.

No related posts.

Related Posts
GAY+MARRIAGE+RINGS

Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

jsalinas 0
SPACE X RE USED ROCKET

Reused Rocket Back In Port After Satellite Launch By SpaceX

jsalinas 0
police-lightbar

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Death Of Brownsville Special Needs Teen

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video