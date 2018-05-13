Home NATIONAL Crackdown On Student Visas
The Trump administration is cracking down on foreign students who overstay their visas.

A rule from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says students and exchange visitors who stay beyond their allotted time will start to accumulate “unlawful presence” days. More than 180 of these days and visitors may be barred from re-entering the country for three years. It changes a 1997 policy, in which the unlawful days didn’t start accruing until authorities discovered students were still here.

The new policy takes effect August 9th.

