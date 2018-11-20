Home LOCAL Crash Survivor Charged In Deaths Of 2 Passengers
Crash Survivor Charged In Deaths Of 2 Passengers
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Crash Survivor Charged In Deaths Of 2 Passengers

0
0
AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now viewing

Crash Survivor Charged In Deaths Of 2 Passengers

child+killed+mgn
now playing

Police: Texas Girl, 6, Strangled Baby Brother As Dad Shopped

bd685629ddf64582a83fb1e440642ab9_original
now playing

US Home Construction Rose 1.5 Percent In October

104964251-GettyImages-56558714r2r.600×337
now playing

Former Toys R Us Workers To Get $20M In Hardship Fund

core_breaking_now
now playing

Backlash At Chinese University Shows Limits To Surveillance

index
now playing

Sheriff: Wildfire Death Toll Rises To 79

ContentBroker_contentid-d44c312ff7fc45d6ae5acace1de795cf-1
now playing

Argument At Chicago Hospital Erupts Into Deadly Shooting

WireAP_d9f34e186e5a4d808a2d950652260f25_12x5_992
now playing

Judge Bars US From Enforcing Trump Asylum Ban

Screen Shot 2018-11-19 at 3.56.15 PM 1
now playing

January #POTW Nov. 19

FSArrested_1523150775843_jpg_39339251_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?

CHRIS WATTS MONSTER MURDERER KILLED HIS WIFE AND KIDS
now playing

Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids

A Donna man is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the weekend car crash deaths of two passengers in McAllen. Police say 21-year-old Scottie Lee Ochoa was driving the Ford Mustang that smashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning.

Police say Ochoa was speeding, blew through the intersection of Nolana and 2nd Street, then lost control. The car slammed into the pole and rolled several times. 21-year-old Taylor Nicole Crouse of Donna and 29-year-old Christian Jordan Guzman of Alamo were killed instantly. Ochoa suffered only minor injuries, and is jailed on bonds totaling $600,000.

Related posts:

  1. Former Police Dispatcher Going To Prison For Car Crash Death Of His Girlfriend
  2. 2 Killed In 1-Vehicle Wreck In McAllen
  3. Man Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Woman
  4. Autopsy Pending For Former San Benito Teacher Found Dead
Related Posts
FSArrested_1523150775843_jpg_39339251_ver1_0_1280_720

Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?

jsalinas 0
cnn

CNN: White House Fully Restores Acosta’s Media Credential

jsalinas 0
INDICTMENT GENERIC

Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video