Crash Survivor Charged In Deaths Of 2 Passengers

A Donna man is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the weekend car crash deaths of two passengers in McAllen. Police say 21-year-old Scottie Lee Ochoa was driving the Ford Mustang that smashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning.

Police say Ochoa was speeding, blew through the intersection of Nolana and 2nd Street, then lost control. The car slammed into the pole and rolled several times. 21-year-old Taylor Nicole Crouse of Donna and 29-year-old Christian Jordan Guzman of Alamo were killed instantly. Ochoa suffered only minor injuries, and is jailed on bonds totaling $600,000.