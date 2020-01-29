Crash-Warning Device Might Not Have Saved Bryant Helicopter

Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP) – A crash-warning device wasn’t required on the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others but experts say it’s unclear whether the instrument would have saved their lives.

Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot slammed into a foggy hillside outside Los Angeles Sunday after a minute-long, high-speed plunge and it’s unclear yet whether he was still in control of the craft.

Homendy says the helicopter wasn’t required to have a terrain-warning system that sounds a danger alert. But one expert says the alert might not have helped a disoriented pilot