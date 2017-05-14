Home LOCAL Creator Of ‘Little Graceland’ Dies
Simon Hinojosa Vega

Simon Hinojosa Vega, the man who created and managed the infamous Little Graceland in Los Fresnos, has died. Vega passed away Friday of respiratory failure at the age of 81.

Vega, who served in the Army and became friends with Elvis Presley in the late 1950’s, had turned his Los Fresnos home into a mini-Elvis Presley museum – full of Elvis memorabilia – and he organized an annual Elvis Fest to pay tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Vega, a Los Fresnos native, was a longtime employee of the Los Fresnos school district. Vega will be laid to rest at 1 o’clock this afternoon at Los Cuates Cemetery.

 

Cover photo courtesy of Los Fresnos News

