Crew Recount Terror Of Tsunami That Dumped Ferry In Village
Crew Recount Terror Of Tsunami That Dumped Ferry In Village

Crew Recount Terror Of Tsunami That Dumped Ferry In Village

(AP) – The captain and crew sailing the Sabuk Nusantara ferry to new owners got the task done and then some.
The hulking ship was bounced like a basketball as a massive earthquake rocked an Indonesian island.
A week after the magnitude 7.5 quake and tsunami, the captain and 20 crew remain on the ferry, waiting for a decision on whether it can be put back to sea.
To the crew, the sudden drop in water level was bewildering and it seemed like the Earth was rising. Petty officer Imat saw the ground get higher and the pier had collapsed, then “I could see a wave, a dark high wave” he couldn’t imagine.
The captain estimated the ferry now lies about 50 meters (yards) from its original position at the dock.

