Crews Still Looking For 4 Missing In West Texas Floods

(AP) – Search crews are looking for a fourth day for four people missing since a West Texas recreational vehicle park was overrun by raging floodwaters.Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu said the search resumed Thursday morning along the South Llano (LA’-noh) River in Junction, a town about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin. Three men and one woman were swept away early Monday while staying at the RV park, after heavy rain late Sunday. Cantu said the searchers remain hopeful and that it is still a search and rescue operation.

Searchers have used a helicopter, drone and crews in boats and walking the river banks as the search extends from the RV park to 35 miles (56 kilometers) downstream as the South Llano River becomes the Llano River.