Home LOCAL Crews Still Working To Restore Some Phone Service In The Valley
Crews Still Working To Restore Some Phone Service In The Valley
LOCAL
0

Crews Still Working To Restore Some Phone Service In The Valley

0
0
phone-cord-being-cut-with-scissors
now viewing

Crews Still Working To Restore Some Phone Service In The Valley

ee4c8ff7da954562a5de935ed2333848-780×1050
now playing

Hit Man In San Antonio Murder-For-Hire Slaying Set To Die

22238800-mmmain
now playing

Casey Anthony Speaks

104112875-GettyImages-75279164.530×298
now playing

China Warns US, Korea Of 'Consequences' For Missile System

South_Korea_Koreas_Tension_THAAD_43913-727×485
now playing

US Missile Launchers Arrive In SKorea

2013_04_19_President_Hassan_Sheik_Mohamud_c_8667048035
now playing

Somalia President Criticizes New US Travel Ban

WireAP_de64edc6790d4000ad632868e3561984_12x5_1600
now playing

House GOP Releases Bill Replacing Obama Health Care Overhaul

image (10)
now playing

Brownsville Man Busted With Big Cocaine Load

Jo Leigh Ares-2
now playing

Trial Delayed For The "Park Girl" Accused In Mobile Home Scam

REFUGEES GENERIC
now playing

Poll: Small Majority In US See Risk In Admitting Refugees

NAFTA-1
now playing

Officials From Mexico And Texas Urge State To Defend NAFTA

Some phone service in the Valley is still disrupted this morning – the result of an A-T-and-T fiber optic cable being accidentally cut yesterday afternoon. And that had the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office scrambling to cover 9-1-1 calls. The cable cut in Raymondville took out landlines, prompting the sheriff’s office to set up four different cellphone numbers people can call for non-emergency situations. If you have an emergency, you can still call 9-1-1. The sheriff’s office will then route those calls from its dispatch center to the appropriate police department or emergency medical agency. The fiber optic cable is expected to be repaired by mid-morning.

Related posts:

  1. Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group
  2. 97-Year-Old Twins Freeze To Death After Falling Outside
  3. Valley Democrat Comes Out In Support Of Texas “Bathroom Bill”
  4. Attempted Murder Charge Upgraded To Murder After Edinburg Victim Dies
Related Posts
image (10)

Brownsville Man Busted With Big Cocaine Load

Zack Cantu 0
Jo Leigh Ares-2

Trial Delayed For The “Park Girl” Accused In Mobile Home Scam

jsalinas 0
bathroom bill transgender

Valley Democrat Comes Out In Support Of Texas “Bathroom Bill”

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video