Crews Still Working To Restore Some Phone Service In The Valley

Some phone service in the Valley is still disrupted this morning – the result of an A-T-and-T fiber optic cable being accidentally cut yesterday afternoon. And that had the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office scrambling to cover 9-1-1 calls. The cable cut in Raymondville took out landlines, prompting the sheriff’s office to set up four different cellphone numbers people can call for non-emergency situations. If you have an emergency, you can still call 9-1-1. The sheriff’s office will then route those calls from its dispatch center to the appropriate police department or emergency medical agency. The fiber optic cable is expected to be repaired by mid-morning.