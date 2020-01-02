WORLD

Cricketers, Tennis Players Turn Attention To Wildfires

Cars drive down a freeway as smoke shrouds the Australian capital of Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Australian and New Zealand players will momentarily turn their attention away from the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground and to the deadly wildfires around the country.  Black armbands will be worn from the first day of the test on Friday as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives in the tragic fires. Emergency services personnel will be honored during the pre-match ceremony with a minute of applause. Cricket Australia also announced the one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG in March will raise funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to help the fire victims.

