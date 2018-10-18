Home WORLD Crimea Hunts Possible School Attack Accomplice
(AP) – The local leader of the Crimean Peninsula says that authorities are looking for a possible accomplice in the shooting and bomb attack at a vocational school that killed 20 people and wounded dozens of others.
Authorities had previously said that it was a lone-wolf attack carried out by an 18-year-old student. Wednesday’s attack in the city of Kerch was by far the worst by a student in Russia, raising questions about school security in the country.
Kremlin-appointed Crimean chief Sergei Aksyonov told Russian news agencies on Thursday that it is possible that the shooter had an accomplice. Aksyonov said that the shooter, identified as Vyacheslav Roslyakov, was alone in the school but added that authorities believe that there may have been someone who was helping him plot the attack.

