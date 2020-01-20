NATIONALTRENDING

Crimes? Impeachment Prosecutors, Defense Lay Out Arguments

By 44 views
0
American flags blow in wind around the Washington Monument with the U.S. Capitol in the background at sunrise on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington. The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will resume in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(AP) – The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will resume this week and may start with a fight over the ground rules. By then, both sides will have submitted briefs. And four Democratic presidential candidates will have been forced back to Washington from the early nominating states to join every other senator in silence on the Senate floor. Trump’s lawyers on Sunday previewed their impeachment defense with the questionable assertion that the charges against him are invalid, adopting a position rejected by Democrats as “nonsense.” Democrats say Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress over his pressure on Ukraine for political help. The Republican president denies doing anything wrong.

France’s Macron Tells Global CEOs: We’re Open For Business

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL