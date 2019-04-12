Criminal Charges Dropped In Navy Ship Collision That Killed Valley Sailor

There will be no criminal charges against the top officers on board the U.S.S. Fitzgerald stemming from the collision that killed seven sailors, including a Valley sailor – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez of Weslaco.

Negligent homicide and other charges had been filed against five officers. One pleaded guilty. But in a news release, the Navy says it has dropped the charges against the others. All of the officers have already been dismissed from their duties as part of their non-judicial punishment.

The Fitzgerald, a guided missile destroyer, collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan on June 17th 2017.

