Criminal Charges Filed After Woman Wounded By Negligent Gun Discharge Inside Pharr H-E-B
Criminal Charges Filed After Woman Wounded By Negligent Gun Discharge Inside Pharr H-E-B

A Pharr woman has been charged while an arrest warrant remains out for a Pharr man following the accidental shooting of another woman inside the H-E-B store in Pharr. 22-year-old Sandra Gonzalez was struck in one of her legs when another shopper dropped a concealed handgun, which went off when it hit the floor. Gonzalez had to be hospitalized for the wound following the incident last Wednesday night, but has since been released.

The small-caliber pistol was inside of a purse owned by 30-year-old Ismeray Rivera, who is charged with failing to report a felony. Police say the owner of the gun, 30-year-old Daniel Meza, is facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Both Rivera and Meza are also being charged with endangering a child.

