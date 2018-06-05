Criminal Charges To Be Read Against Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Monday

The bailiff for Hidalgo County Court-at-Law Number 6 is to appear before a federal magistrate Monday following an FBI raid on the court Friday.

Oscar De La Cruz was arrested Friday afternoon, a couple of hours before FBI agents served a search warrant on County Court-at-Law Number 6. It’s not clear what led to De La Cruz’s arrest and the federal raid, but the charges against him will be read during his initial appearance in McAllen federal court Monday. De La Cruz has worked in County Court-at-Law Number 6 for two years.

Friday’s raid marked the second time in three months FBI agents swarmed into the Hidalgo County courthouse. The first, in early February, targeted the offices of 93rd District Court Judge Rudy Delgado in a bribery investigation. Delgado was later indicted, and suspended, and last week he resigned his post and announced his retirement.