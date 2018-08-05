Home NATIONAL Criminal Probe To Be Opened On Schneiderman
Criminal Probe To Be Opened On Schneiderman
Criminal Probe To Be Opened On Schneiderman

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
Criminal Probe To Be Opened On Schneiderman

(AP) – The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office says it is opening a criminal investigation into accusations of physical abuse by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE’-dur-muhn).  Four women accused the Democrat of physical violence in a New Yorker article published Monday evening.  Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Schneiderman says he engaged in “role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” but didn’t assault anyone. He later said that he would resign at the end of business Tuesday.

Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both say they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.  The NYPD said it had not received any complaints of abuse but would investigate any complaints that are made.

