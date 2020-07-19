Critical Blood Plasma Drive To Begin Tuesday In Brownsville

The first blood plasma donation drive to be organized in the Valley since the coronavirus outbreak was confirmed will begin Tuesday in Brownsville.

The plasma collected will help in a major study to determine if it can be a potentially lifesaving treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The study is being conducted by the Mayo Clinic and is being coordinated locally by Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.

Donations can be made only by people over 18 who’ve been infected with the coronavirus and who’ve been symptom-free for the past month. An antibody test will be administered on site to make sure the donor’s blood contains the necessary antibodies.

The week-long plasma donation drive will be at the Courtyard by Marriott in Brownsville. To schedule an appointment call 215-3166 or 362-2390.