Critics Of GOP Health Bill Get Ammunition From Budget Score
Critics Of GOP Health Bill Get Ammunition From Budget Score

Critics Of GOP Health Bill Get Ammunition From Budget Score

(AP) -Critics of GOP health care legislation have gotten fresh ammunition from a report that says the bill would increase the ranks of the uninsured by 14 million people next year alone, and 24 million over a decade.

The findings from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office could make prospects for the legislation backed by President Donald Trump even tougher, with a few House and Senate conservatives already in open revolt and moderate Republicans queasy about big cuts to the Medicaid safety net for the poor.

But the bill’s supporters at the White House and Capitol Hill show no sign of retreat. Instead, they are attacking the parts of the CBO report they didn’t like while touting the more favorable findings, including smaller deficits from their bill and lower premiums over time.

