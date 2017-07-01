Home TEXAS Critics Pan Texas’ Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings
Critics Pan Texas’ Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings
TEXAS
0

Critics Pan Texas’ Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings

0
0
jhgjg
now viewing

Critics Pan Texas’ Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings

microcephaly
now playing

Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

151112075054-plane-helicopter-laser-attacks-full-169
now playing

Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter

gjhg
now playing

Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More

lead_960
now playing

To Celebrate Inaugural Or Not? Trump Critics Are Divided

beating
now playing

Judge Refuses To Release 4 Accused Of Beating Disabled Youth

esteban-santiago-1483787376
now playing

Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues

b868b13b404d4cd58c8a6588409b023f-1020×796
now playing

Airport Shooting Raises Questions About Guns In Baggage

wireap_f0f86b5eb1c54857a70e27583c24291f_12x5_1600
now playing

The Latest: Storm Causes Flight Cancellations, Power Outages

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Shooting

mexico-violence
now playing

Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo

(AP) – Public schools across Texas have gotten preliminary A to F grades under a still-being-overhauled academic accountability system.

But education groups say the incomplete results already show the new scale stigmatizes classrooms in poor and heavily minority areas.

The Texas Education Agency released grades for more than 1,000 school districts Friday. There were four categories: student achievement, student progress, college readiness and closing achievement gaps between minority students and whites.

But the agency didn’t provide overall grades because results weren’t ready for a fifth category measuring “community and student engagement.”

Education Commissioner Mike Morath cautioned that the grades weren’t official and wouldn’t be until August 2018.

The initial results nonetheless reverberated statewide. Critics say that issuing failing grades is unfair to schools in economically challenged or heavily minority parts of Texas.

Related posts:

  1. Critics Pan Texas’ Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings
  2. Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party
  3. Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up To Start 2017
  4. Obama Wants To See A Republican Health Care Plan
Related Posts
microcephaly

Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

Danny Castillon 0
151112075054-plane-helicopter-laser-attacks-full-169

Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter

Danny Castillon 0
mexico-violence

Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video