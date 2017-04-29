Critics Question Top US Prosecutor’s Style After Blunt Words

(AP) – Critics of Attorney General Jeff Sessions say his blunt style could strain relationships with law enforcement officials.

Sessions has had two dust-ups this week. He drew the ire of Hawaii’s Democratic lawmakers by saying on a radio show he is “amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific” could stop President Donald Trump’s travel ban. He’s indicated the comment was meant as a joke.

Then, the Justice Department accused New York City of being soft on crime, a statement the city’s police commissioner has called “absolutely ludicrous.” Sessions says the criticism was directed not at the rank-and-file but at Mayor Bill de Blasio.

To some, Sessions is sounding more like the conservative senator from Alabama he once was rather than the top prosecutor he is today.