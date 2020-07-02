Critics Slam Changes In ICU Capacity Reporting In Houston

(AP) – Houston area officials are criticizing a change in how local hospitals are reporting intensive care unit capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. But officials within the Texas Medical Center, a sprawling medical complex made up of Houston’s major hospitals, say the change was done to provide more accurate information and reassure the public that it was not running out of intensive care unit beds.

The change came after the medical center reported its normal ICU capacity was at 100%. Officials with the medical center are reassuring the public and saying they have plenty of capacity.