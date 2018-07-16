Home WORLD Croatia Gears Up To Give Heroes’ Welcome To World Cup Team
Croatia Gears Up To Give Heroes’ Welcome To World Cup Team
WORLD
0

Croatia Gears Up To Give Heroes’ Welcome To World Cup Team

0
0
CROATIA FANS
now viewing

Croatia Gears Up To Give Heroes’ Welcome To World Cup Team

RUSSIAN AGENT ARRESTED AFFIDAVIT
now playing

Woman Arrested, Charged With Acting As Russian Agent In US

SHRIMPERS SHRIMP SHIP
now playing

Texas Shrimp Industry Being Hamstrung By Immigrant Visa Cap

fema
now playing

FEMA To Open 3 Disaster Recovery Centers To Assist Flood Victims

PUTIN GIVING DONALD TRUMP SOCCOR BALL
now playing

Soccer Diplomacy: World Cup Host Putin Gives Trump A Ball

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

5 Killed, 9 Wounded After Gunmen Attack Mexican Funeral Home

CHICAGO SHOOTING
now playing

Chicago Activist Demands All Footage From Police Shooting

FRENCH FRANCE SOCCOR TEAM
now playing

French Soccer Team Gets Hero's Welcome In Paris

Image: Immigration
now playing

Judge Halts Deportations Of Reunited Families

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan Says 'no question' Russia Interfered

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN MEETING
now playing

Putin Rejects Collecting Dirt On Trump

(AP) – Fans are pouring in from throughout the country as Croatia gears up to give a heroes’ welcome to the national team despite its loss to France in the World Cup final.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the celebrations at the central square in the capital Zagreb on Monday after the players fly in from Russia.  The small country of 4 million people has been gripped in euphoria since its team beat England to reach its first World Cup final, where Croatia lost 4-2 to France.

State TV has urged citizens to come out and enjoy “the historic moment” of the players’ return, while other media have described the players as “our heroes.”

Related posts:

  1. World Cup Afterglow Lifts Up Conflicted France
  2. IMF: World Economy Likely To Grow 3.9 Percent This Year
Related Posts
PUTIN GIVING DONALD TRUMP SOCCOR BALL

Soccer Diplomacy: World Cup Host Putin Gives Trump A Ball

jsalinas 0
MEXICO VIOLENCE

5 Killed, 9 Wounded After Gunmen Attack Mexican Funeral Home

jsalinas 0
FRENCH FRANCE SOCCOR TEAM

French Soccer Team Gets Hero’s Welcome In Paris

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video