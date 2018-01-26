Home WORLD Croatia Says Serbian Exhibit On WWII Camp Is Propaganda
(AP) – Croatia has accused Serbia of creating propaganda with an exhibit at the United Nations about a concentration camp in Croatia run by the country’s pro-Nazi puppet regime during World War II.

Croatian Foreign Minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric insisted Friday that Serbia used “false facts” in parts of the exhibition about the Jasenovac camp. Buric said: “Unfortunately, this does not contribute to remembering the victims.”

Serbia’s state TV says Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic opened the exhibit Thursday at the U.N. in New York. Tens of thousands of Jews, Serbs and anti-fascist Croats were killed in the Jasenovac camp during WWII.  Dacic said, “We have an obligation to remember.”

Relations between former Yugoslav republics Croatia and Serbia remain strained after the bloody breakup of the post-WWII federation during the 1990s.

