Crosses Part Of Memorial For Texas School Shooting Victims

(AP) – Crosses and flowers are part of a memorial for 10 people slain this spring in a shooting at a Texas school.  The Galveston County Daily News reports that dedication ceremonies were held Saturday at Maranatha Christian Center in Santa Fe, 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

About 40 people were present to remember those killed on May 18 at Santa Fe High School. A student was indicted in August and remains jailed on capital murder and other charges in the attack that also left 13 wounded.

Pastor Alex Yovan says the memorial includes a landscaped pavilion that faces 10 white crosses with victims’ names. Donations from the church and businesses funded the memorial.  Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor says the community is slowly healing “one moment at a time.”

