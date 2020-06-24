Crowds Tear Down Statues, Attack Wisconsin State Senator

Wisconsin's "Forward" statue lies in the street on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. (Emily Hamer/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

(AP) – Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday he was prepared to activate the National Guard to protect state properties. Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter was assaulted after taking a photo of protesters.

Statues of Wisconsin’s motto “Forward” and of Col. Hans Christian Heg were dragged away. The unrest followed weeks of mostly peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.