Crucial Dredging Work Ongoing At The Port Of Harlingen

For the first time in four years, dredging is underway at the Port of Harlingen. A giant vessel is maneuvering up and down a section of the Arroyo Colorado, removing tons of silt clogging the shipping channel and the port’s turning basin.

The much-needed dredging project was able to move ahead as a result of a June 2018 allocation of almost 2-and-a-half million dollars from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The money was part of a more than 500 million dollar package that funded numerous other projects in Texas, including post-Hurricane Harvey flood mitigation measures in Houston.

The dredging will provide a smoother path into the Port of Harlingen for barges bringing in products such as gas and diesel fuel, fertilizer, and cement.

