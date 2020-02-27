TRENDINGWORLD

Cruise Ship Docks At Mexico’s Cozumel Amid Virus Fears

By 92 views
0

(AP) – The cruise ship MSC Meraviglia has reached Mexico’s Caribbean island of Cozumel and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that passengers will be allowed to disembark.

The ship had been refused entry at ports in Grand Cayman and Jamaica due to fears over the Covid-19 virus. The cruise line had expressed frustration with the rejections, which came after it reported one crew member from the Philippines was sick with common seasonal flu. It said no passengers had shown evidence of the emerging new coronavirus. López Obrador said Mexico had to act with “humanity.”á

Vexed By How To Contain Virus, Countries Take Tough Steps

Previous article

Kia Recalls Over 193K Vehicles; Fuel Leaks Can Cause Fires

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TRENDING