Cruise Ship Docks At Mexico’s Cozumel Amid Virus Fears

(AP) – The cruise ship MSC Meraviglia has reached Mexico’s Caribbean island of Cozumel and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that passengers will be allowed to disembark.

The ship had been refused entry at ports in Grand Cayman and Jamaica due to fears over the Covid-19 virus. The cruise line had expressed frustration with the rejections, which came after it reported one crew member from the Philippines was sick with common seasonal flu. It said no passengers had shown evidence of the emerging new coronavirus. López Obrador said Mexico had to act with “humanity.”á