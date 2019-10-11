Crusius Defense Team Appeals For Open Minds

(AP) – Attorneys for the man charged with capital murder in the mass shootings at an El Paso Walmart store appealed to the public to keep an open mind about their client.

Mark Stevens of San Antonio is lead defense attorney for Patrick Crusius. He told reporters after Crusius entered a not-guilty plea Thursday in state district court in El Paso that “there are two sides to this story” and that the defense team intends to contrast those stories in court.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if they obtain a capital murder conviction. Assistant defense attorney Joe Spencer of El Paso says he and Stevens “are morally opposed to the death penalty.” He added that the El Paso community needs closure and healing, “and the quickest way to get closure and healing is not through seeking the death penalty.”