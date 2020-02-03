TEXAS

Cruz, Cornyn Vote Against Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

No witnesses will be called to testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and both Texas Senators were on board with that decision.

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Republicans, voted with almost all the GOP Senators on Friday to block witnesses in the trial. The question of whether or not to call witnesses was the subject of intense debate over the previous two weeks.

The trial is expected to conclude this week with Trump easily getting enough votes to be acquitted and stay in office.

