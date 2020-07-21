Cruz, Cuban Go At It On Twitter

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban are going at it on Twitter. Cruz criticized Cuban for suggesting the National Anthem police were “out of control” after someone tweeted he didn’t want to see any player kneel for the National Anthem.

Cruz also asked if Cuban was willing to stand up against China. Cuban tweeted he was not interested in getting involved in the domestic policies of any foreign country. T

he NBA and China got sideways with each other when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.